Britain’s Got Talent has locked in the line-up for its 2025 grand finale - and there are plenty of stars set to take part. After weeks of fierce live shows, the ITV show is very close to crowning a winner for series 18.

The last of the semi-finals took place over the weekend and the two final spots were grabbed for the final. Ten acts will be looking to win a spot in the Royal Variety Performance - and a cash prize - this weekend (May 31).

BGT has been airing its semi-finals over the course of five weeks - instead of on consecutive nights - for the first time in show history. ITV also brought back the golden buzzer for the previous live shows.

The Series 18 grand final is set to air on Saturday (May 31). But who exactly will be competing for the win this year?

1 . The Blackouts The Blackouts have made it to the BGT series 18 final. They got the golden buzzer from Amanda Holden in the first semi-final. | Thames/ITV Photo: Thames/ITV Photo Sales

2 . Vinnie McKee Vinnie McKee impressed the audiences during the first BGT semi-final. He won the public vote and secured a spot in the 2025 final. | Thames/ITV Photo: Thames/ITV Photo Sales

3 . Olly Pearson Guitarist Olly Pearson rocked the stage again in the second semi-final. He got the golden buzzer from Simon Cowell and secured a place in the 2025 final. | Thames/ITV Photo: Thames/ITV Photo Sales