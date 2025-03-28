Beyond Paradise BBC: who is in the cast and what time does series 3 start?
- Beyond Paradise is back for a third series on the BBC.
- Kris Marshall returns as DI Humphrey Goodman.
- But what time is it on and who is in the cast?
Beyond Paradise is inviting viewers back to the sleepy streets of Shipton Abbott for a brand new series. The new episodes will see the team faced with ‘more sinister crimes’ and a case that straddles the Devon and Cornwall border.
A spin-off of Death in Paradise, Kris Marshall is back in the comfy shoes of DI Humphrey Goodman following his departure from Saint Marie. Speaking about the new season, the actor teased: “It’s fun, it’s touching, and it offers something for everyone.”
But who else is in the cast of Beyond Paradise series three and what time does it start? Here’s all you need to know:
When does Beyond Paradise series 3 start?
The show is returning to the BBC today (March 28). Fans can expect it to occupy a Friday night slot for the foreseeable future on BBC One.
What time is Beyond Paradise on TV?
Beyond Paradise will make its return at 8pm this evening. The episode will run for an hour and finish at around 9pm - before being followed by the series 14 finale of Death in Paradise.
How to watch Beyond Paradise?
Once again, the show will be broadcast on BBC One/ One HD. The first episode of series three will start at 8pm this evening.
It will also be available to watch on demand via BBC iPlayer. The Beeb has not said if the full boxset will drop on the service today or, if like Death in Paradise, the episodes will also be added weekly.
Who is in the cast for Beyond Paradise series 3?
The regular cast of the previous two seasons will be back for the new batch of Beyond Paradise episodes. It includes: Kris Marshall (DI Humphrey Goodman), Sally Bretton (Martha Lloyd), Zahra Ahmadi (DS Esther Williams), Dylan Llewellyn (PC Kelby Hartford), Barbara Flynn (Anne Lloyd) and Felicity Montagu (Margo Martins).
The returning cast includes Jamie Bamber (Archie Hughes), Jade Harrison (CS Charlie Woods), and Melina Sinadinou (Zoe Williams). But there will also be a few new faces:
- Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered) as local councillor Arthur Donelan
- Steve Oram (DI Ray) and Gabby Best (Changing Ends) as Humphrey and Esther’s Cornish policing counterparts
- Chizzy Akudolu (Holby City) who returns as Reverend Kate
- Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Caroline Quentin (Men Behaving Badly) as farming rivals George Ellis and Lotty Lewes
Joining them amongst the scenic landscapes of Devon and Cornwall are: Angela Curran (Doc Martin), Abra Thompson (Showtrial), Joseph Ollman (Queenie), Alexandra Gilbreath (Not Going Out), Alicia Charles (Pheonix Rise), Matthew Gravelle (Silent Witness), Brandon Fellows (Dead Hot).
Other actors set to appear include: Abdul Salis (Love Actually), Jason Hughes (Midsummer Murders), Silas Carson (Star Wars), Syreeta Kumar (Fool Me Once), Amy Morgan (Mr Selfridge), Oliver Hembrough (The White Princess), Murray McArthur (Wonka), Dean Boodaghians-Nolan (House of the Dragon), and more.
