Benidorm actress Crissy Rock returns to Derbyshire this weekend

Treat yourself to an evening of pure theatrical Viagra as Dirty Dusting returns to the stage after three sell-out UK tours.

Crissy Rock from TV’s Benidorm and I’m A Celebrity, Leah Bell and Dolores Porretta play three cleaning ladies facing retirement who decide to boost their income by setting up a sex chat line. After all, their age and appearance won’t matter on the phone and providing they can keep this a secret from their boss, they could be on to a winner.

This heart-warming, feel good comedy tours to Chesterfield on Sunday, January 20, and will have you rolling in the aisles and smiling every time you answer the phone.

Chrissy Rock played the loud-mouthed hotel manager Janey in Benidorm in 2008.

Dirty Dusting tickets cost £24.70. Call 01246 345222 or click here

