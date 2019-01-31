Archaelogical survey will decode what lies beneath Chesterfield’s ‘donut’ car park

An archaeological survey has taken place at the site of a potential multi-million pound development at a car park in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield Borough Council submitted a planning application in October last year to build a three-floor Enterprise Centre on the Holywell Cross car park, known as the Donut car park.

But before the application can be given the go ahead the Council must complete an archaeological survey of the site to identify if there are any ‘significant archaeological features’ beneath the planned development area.

Residents believe there could be a number of historic cellars below the car park.

Patricia Walker said: “My grandad had one of the old shops on Holywell Cross in the 1930s, and I would love to see inside those cellars.”

Councillor Terry Gilby, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for economic growth, said the Council are expecting a report back from the archaeological team that carried out the survey within the next couple of weeks.

“That report will be sent to Derbyshire County Council’s archaeologist to assess,” said Coun Gilby.

“If there are any archaeological finds of interest they will then make recommendations on the next steps that need to be taken to protect them.”

