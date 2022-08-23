Yungblud announces Sheffield Utilita Arena show - here's how to get tickets

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yungblud will perform at Utilita Arena, Sheffield, on February 24, 2023.

Tickets will be available via presale on August 24, 2022, at 9am and general sale on August 25 at 9am by visiting www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk

This announcement comes alongside huge headline shows in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Mexico as part of ‘Yungblud, the world tour’. British pop-punk band Neck Deep will by supporting Yungblud on the UK dates only.

Yungblud, who hails from Doncaster, will release his third studio album on September 2. The self-titled album contains previously released fan favourites The Funeral, Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today and Memories.

Throughout this tour, Yungblud will be teaming up with Show Support, to offer specialist mental health support for fans attending the concerts. The aim is to provide a safe space for fans at shows, with access to qualified mental health professionals to help with any experiences related to panic attacks, anxiety, or other mental health related concerns. Fans will be able to access this support before, during and after the shows. During the shows, a safe space, fully equipped with qualified counsellors, alongside a helpdesk to answer any questions will be available. This support will expand beyond the arenas, with a dedicated email helpline being established to answer any queries related to mental health from YUNGBLUD fans before, during and after the show.