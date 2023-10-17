Young Blues Artist of the Year 2023 to play at Derbyshire venue
Award-winning teenage blues phenomenon Toby Lee will play in Derbyshire on his first full UK tour.
The 18-year old holds the title of Young Blues Artist of The Year 2023 and has shared stages with a host of legends including Buddy Guy, Peter Frampton, Billy Gibbons, Slash and Joe Bonamassa.
Toby will be performing at The Flowerpot, Derby on October 19, giving music lovers the chance to catch this rising star in an intimate venue.
He has been partnered by Gibson Guitars since he was 10 years old and has just spent time in Nashville filming for Gibson as well as travelling to Texas for songwriting workshops at the invitation of the Buddy Holly Foundation.
Toby featured as Zack Mooneyham in the first West End production of School of Rock.
Tickets cost £14.50. Go to www.rawpromo.co.uk