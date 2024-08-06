The grand finale on Sunday saw Noel Gallagher and the High Flying Birds close out the festival with a legendary performance. Backed by a six-piece band, Noel played new hits like Pretty Boy and Council Skies, alongside Oasis classics such as Half the World Away, The Masterplan, and Little by Little. The night reached a historic high with a massive singalong to Don't Look Back in Anger. Noel, reflecting on the end of his own live tour, said: “This is the last night of our tour, we’ve been on tour for over a year so we’re sick of the sight of each other. I don’t know if I’ll tour again, we’ve got to write an album first.”

The Vaccines pumped up the crowd with tracks like Post Break-Up Sex, Wetsuit, and the anthem All My Friends.

BRIT Award winner Holly Humberstone captivated with her performance, culminating in Scarlett.

Lissy Taylor brought her vibrant energy to the stage, with hits Young and She’s a Stunner.The festival also saw the return of King Pleasure and the Biscuit Boys, delighting fans with their jazz and swing tunes.Other highlights included Nieve Ella, Cucamaras, Katy B, Bez, Bob Vylan and many more, ensuring Y Not 2024 was an unforgettable celebration of music and fun.

Jason Oakley, managing director at Y Not Festival, said: “Thank you to everyone who joined us at our 17th Y Not! We're always incredibly grateful for the continued support from our incredible audience, and this year, you all made the festival truly unforgettable. We were delighted to welcome phenomenal acts like Snow Patrol, Jamie T, Noel Gallagher and the High Flying Birds, Kaiser Chiefs, Declan McKenna, and many more top tier acts, we think it was our best line up yet!

“We also had the privilege of showcasing fantastic local talent and emerging artists, making it an exhilarating time for new music. We're proud to champion these rising stars. Thank you for your unwavering support – see you in 2025!"

Super Early Bird Tickets for 2025 start at £99.50 and go on sale on Friday, August 9 at 12pm, from Friday 9th August at 12pm. Sign up at https://mailchi.mp/ynotfestival/2025signup

1 . Y Not 2024 Noel Gallagher and the High Flying Birds playing the headline spot at Y Not on Sunday when they wrapped up their year-long tour. Photo: Y Not Festival/Jake Haseldine Photo Sales

2 . Y Not 2024 Justine Young, frontman with indie rock band The Vaccines, sings to the crowd. Photo: Y Not Festival/Georgina Hurdsfield, Tiny Raindrop Photography Photo Sales

3 . Y Not 2024 Justin Young from The Vaccines waves to the crowd. Photo: Y Not Festival/Georgina Hurdsfield, Tiny Raindrop Photography Photo Sales