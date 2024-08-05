YNot Festival: If you wore a crazy costume you're probably in this photo gallery
Published 5th Aug 2024, 10:56 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 11:00 BST
Fancy dress Saturday at Pikehall’s YNot Festival saw some stunning outfits on parade. Here is the pick of the bunch...
1. Deadpool and PIckle RIck ready to party.
YNot2024 Photo: Andrew Wakefield
2. The famous YNot sign was a perfect spot for a snap.
YNot2024 Photo: Andrew Wakefield
3. A duo wth a zest for a crazy costume.
YNot2024 Photo: Andrew Wakefield
4. Dipsy, Laa-Laa, Po, and Tinky-Winky.
YNot2024 Photo: Andrew Wakefield