The YA YA Festival at Matlock Bath's Grand Pavilion on September 7 will offer a variety of music.

Soulful country melodies and anthemic singalongs are promised at an annual music festival.

The YA YA Festival will take over the Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath on Saturday, September 7 from 2pm.

Festival founder Philip J Wildbore said: “With an incredible line-up and a beautiful heritage venue like The Grand Pavilion, we’re looking forward to creating an unforgettable family-friendly day filled with great music.”

Headlining are SoulDeep featuring Jamie Joseph, and Tanisha Rose, fresh from celebrating her recent No1 iTunes hit, Jezebel, alongside The Soul Deep Horns.

Also taking the stage is celebrated jazz circuit singer Sally Doherty, known for her captivating voice.

Galivantes, an eight-piece ska/punk band from Manchester are guaranteed to bring high energy and infectious rhythms.

Big Sur, whose members hail from the Peak District will showcase rock covers from artists such as Tom Waits, Eric Bibb and Bobby ‘Blue’ Bland.

The Mandelbrot Shakes, known for their explosive garage punk trash, are making waves with their debut album, Shake It.

Also taking the stage is Most Ugly Child, set to transport festival-goers to the heart of real country, with songs that resonate with soul and emotion.

Molly Mercury delivers sing-a-long covers that are sure to get the crowd involved as will Gypdog, a Bakewell-based band.

Piano-based DJ sets from Stunty and Doghead will wrap up the festival.

Fans can quench their thirst and satisfy their appetite with craft ales courtesy of Aldwark Brewery and street food.

Donations to Ashgate Hospice and the mental health charity MIND.

Early bird tickets cost £20, members £22.50 and standard £25. Book online at https://thegrandpavilion.co.uk/events/yaya_fest_24/