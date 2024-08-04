Deco pose on the main stage.Deco pose on the main stage.
Y Not Festival 2024: Jamie T, Frank Turner, Pale Waves, Declan McKenna, The Amy Winehouse Band are captured in action

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 4th Aug 2024, 19:16 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2024, 19:16 BST
Revellers at Y Not Festival in the Peak District have shared their opinons of this weekend’s line-up.

Aaron Ashmore posted on Facebook: “Days 2 and 3 as good as the first at Y Not Festival. Relentless bands with Snow Patrol, Jamie T, Kooks, Declan McKenna, Jake Bugg, Soft Play, Badly Drawn Boy and Barry from EastEnders. The Vaccines and Noel Gallagher to come tonight!

Owen Lloyd commented: “Highlights so far have been Declan McKenna, The Snuts and Frank Turner, along with all three of us having to be carried over the front barrier due to all the pushing in Soft Play’s gig.”

Y Not Festival social media administrators posted: “Saturday you went HARD. Mr Motivator, Barrioke, Deco, Pale Waves, The Snuts, Frank Turner, Declan McKenna, Jamie T, Shy FX.”

Here are the latest batch of pictures taken on Saturday by the festival’s official photographers.

Jamie T shares hot sounds with his fans.

1. Y Not 2024

Jamie T shares hot sounds with his fans. Photo: Y Not Festival/Bethan Miller

Main stage headliner Jamie T wows the Saturday night crowd.

2. Y Not 2024

Main stage headliner Jamie T wows the Saturday night crowd. Photo: Y Not Festival/Bethan Miller

Frank Turner headlines the Quarry stage.

3. Y Not 2024

Frank Turner headlines the Quarry stage. Photo: Y Not Festival/Bethan Miller

The Amy Winehouse Band tops the bill on the Flamingo stage.

4. Y Not 2024

The Amy Winehouse Band tops the bill on the Flamingo stage. Photo: Y Not Festival/Bethan Miller

