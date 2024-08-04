Aaron Ashmore posted on Facebook: “Days 2 and 3 as good as the first at Y Not Festival. Relentless bands with Snow Patrol, Jamie T, Kooks, Declan McKenna, Jake Bugg, Soft Play, Badly Drawn Boy and Barry from EastEnders. The Vaccines and Noel Gallagher to come tonight!
Owen Lloyd commented: “Highlights so far have been Declan McKenna, The Snuts and Frank Turner, along with all three of us having to be carried over the front barrier due to all the pushing in Soft Play’s gig.”
Y Not Festival social media administrators posted: “Saturday you went HARD. Mr Motivator, Barrioke, Deco, Pale Waves, The Snuts, Frank Turner, Declan McKenna, Jamie T, Shy FX.”
Here are the latest batch of pictures taken on Saturday by the festival’s official photographers.
