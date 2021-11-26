Xmas Pantomime season in Derbyshire: When and where will the pantos be this Christmas?
It’s a Christmas tradition – where are the pantos being held this year in Derbyshire?
There’s plenty of pantos to be seen across Derbyshire during this Christmas season. They’re always a fun time – perfect to get you in a jovial, fun-loving mood for the holiday season.
If you’d like to attend one in Derbyshire over this Christmas, we’ve laid out all the pantos that will be held during this period of time. From Aladdin to Robin Hood, there’s something for everyone.
If we’ve missed any out, be sure to let us know!
Beauty and the Beast
Dates: December 3rd – January 2nd
Venue: Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre + Cinema
Aladdin
Dates: December 11th – January 1st
Venue: Buxton Opera House
Robin Hood
Dates: December 1st – 4th
Venue: Town Hall, Wirksworth
Pantomime (unspecified)
Dates: December 11th – 12th
Venue: Octagon Hall, Buxton
Aladdin (relaxed performance)
Dates: December 15th
Venue: Buxton Opera House