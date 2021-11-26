Xmas Pantomime season in Derbyshire: When and where will the pantos be this Christmas?

Dress rehearsal for the Seaton Carew Academy

There’s plenty of pantos to be seen across Derbyshire during this Christmas season. They’re always a fun time – perfect to get you in a jovial, fun-loving mood for the holiday season.

If you’d like to attend one in Derbyshire over this Christmas, we’ve laid out all the pantos that will be held during this period of time. From Aladdin to Robin Hood, there’s something for everyone.

If we’ve missed any out, be sure to let us know!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beauty and the Beast

Dates: December 3rd – January 2nd

Venue: Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre + Cinema

Aladdin

Dates: December 11th – January 1st

Venue: Buxton Opera House

Robin Hood

Dates: December 1st – 4th

Venue: Town Hall, Wirksworth

Pantomime (unspecified)

Dates: December 11th – 12th

Venue: Octagon Hall, Buxton

Aladdin (relaxed performance)

Dates: December 15th