Wyns Tor Singers summer concert with guest violinist Charlotte Hand
Wyns Tor Singers summer concert will feature contemporary choral music and folk songs including favourites by Ola Gjeilo, Peter Maxwell Davies and Bob Chilcott.
Guest violinist Charlotte Hand will share her favourite compositions during the evening in All Saints Church, Youlgreave on June 7, 2025.
Charlotte, a native of Crich, has played with Derbyshire Youth Orchestra, the National Youth Chamber Orchestra and at the Last Night of the Proms. She is graduating from the Birmingham Conservatoire and is training with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.
Proceeds from the concert will go towards the installation of a kitchen and toilets in the church.
Tickets £10 from the Post Office or Village Shop, or on the door. The concert starts at 7.30pm.
