Wyns Tor Singers and flautist Katy Strudwick tune up for concert in aid of church appeal

A chamber choir and a flautist are joining forces in a concert raising money for a Peak District church’s appeal.

By Gay Bolton
Published 12th May 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Katy Strudwick will be the guest flautist at the concert in Youlgrave All Saints Church on May 13.
Katy Strudwick will be the guest flautist at the concert in Youlgrave All Saints Church on May 13.

Wyns Tor Singers will perform a variety of sacred, secular and folk music at All Saint’s Church, Youlgrave on May 13 at 7.30pm.

This will include favourites by Byrd, Palestrina, Rutter and Chilcott, and also recent compositions by Peter Malcolm, the choir’s founder.

Guest flautist Katy Strudwick, a well-known teacher and performer throughout Derbyshire, will be accompanied by pianist Andrew Marples. Katy will play pieces from Bach to Bernstein, taking in Chopin, Rossini and others along the way. Andrew is the driving force behind numerous musical groups and events in Chesterfield and further afield.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the church’s toilet fund. Tickets cost £10 and are available from Youlgrave Village Shop, Youlgrave Post Office or on the door.

