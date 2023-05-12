Katy Strudwick will be the guest flautist at the concert in Youlgrave All Saints Church on May 13.

Wyns Tor Singers will perform a variety of sacred, secular and folk music at All Saint’s Church, Youlgrave on May 13 at 7.30pm.

This will include favourites by Byrd, Palestrina, Rutter and Chilcott, and also recent compositions by Peter Malcolm, the choir’s founder.

Guest flautist Katy Strudwick, a well-known teacher and performer throughout Derbyshire, will be accompanied by pianist Andrew Marples. Katy will play pieces from Bach to Bernstein, taking in Chopin, Rossini and others along the way. Andrew is the driving force behind numerous musical groups and events in Chesterfield and further afield.