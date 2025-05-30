Who will qualify this evening for the star-studded WWE Money In The Bank matches taking place in June?

WWE Smackdown takes place this evening at the Food City Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tensions look to mount even more as WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena and former champion Cody Rhodes will be in the same vicinity.

Here’s your preview for this evening’s WWE Smackdown, the UK start time on Netflix and a look at the current card for WWE Money In The Bank 2025.

It’s set to be another action-packed episode of WWE Smackdown this evening, as the final few Money In The Bank qualifying matches take place before the PLE next month.

With two slots remaining on both the men’s and women’s sides, two more qualifying bouts are set to take place tonight in Knoxville, Tennessee – and there’s a homecoming for the EST of the WWE planned too!

But the big news tonight will be former and current WWE Champions, Cody Rhodes and John Cena, appearing under the same roof after Cody’s shock return to the company. While Cena has continued his quest to ‘ruin’ professional wrestling, what will Rhodes say to the man who turned his back on the fans and, quite possibly, the business he once loved?

Here’s your preview for WWE Smackdown this evening, the start time in the United Kingdom, and what matches have currently been confirmed for the upcoming Money In The Bank PLE event, taking place on June 7, 2025.

WWE Smackdown preview - May 30 2025

Cody Rhodes and John Cena - under one roof

Will it be an explosive episode of WWE Smackdown this evening, as the Champ and the Quarterback reside under the same roof? | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE for the first time since his WrestleMania loss last week, charging the ring to save Jey Uso during his World Heavyweight Championship defense against Logan Paul.

During that match, John Cena – who believes a 'YouTuber' world champion would 'ruin wrestling' and is committed to fulfilling his promise before retirement – interfered to assist Paul. However, it was the WWE’s Quarterback who ensured no shenanigans would pay off.

Tonight, the pair are under the same roof. And with Rhodes still seething after losing the championship he fought so hard to win and finish his story, saying 'sparks are set to fly' might not even do justice to the powder-keg the WWE Universe finds itself standing on.

Bianca Belair’s Homecoming to Knoxville

Bianca Belair is set to make an appearance in her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee, this evening. Questions are swirling about what's next for the Women’s Triple Crown Champion.

After unsuccessfully challenging for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania, what are her objectives now? Is the Women’s North American Championship a possibility for the EST on the blue brand?

Money In The Bank Qualifier: Jacob Fatu v Andrade v Carmelo Hayes

With two more spots to fill in the men’s Money In The Bank ladder match, Solo Sikoa can only hope that Jacob Fatu qualifies to join him in this high-stakes, high-risk bout at the next Premium Live Event.

However, trouble is brewing between the pair. Since the introduction of JC Mateo (former NJPW and Lucha Underground star Jeff Cobb), there's been a distinct lack of trust between Fatu and the man he once professed to 'love.'

Adding to the animosity in the match, Andrade and Carmelo Hayes look to pick up where they left off earlier in the year, after a sensational best-of-seven series brought out the best in both. Will they be too distracted by each other instead of focusing on ‘The Samoan Werewolf’?

Money In The Bank Qualifier: Jade Cargill v Nia Jax v Naomi

Much like the men’s Money In The Bank ladder match, there are two more slots to fill in the women’s equivalent – and this triple threat is full of bad blood.

Jade Cargill and Naomi have been involved in a torrid feud since the revelation that Naomi intentionally injured Cargill, thus replacing her in a tag team alongside Bianca Belair. Ever since that admission, Naomi has made it her personal task to ruin Cargill at every chance she gets.

But the X-factor is, of course, Nia Jax. The former WWE Women’s Champion will be looking to qualify for the ladder match and, perhaps, cash in on Tiffany Stratton – her once-time partner who just so happened to cash in her Money In The Bank briefcase to win the coveted title from Jax.

What time is WWE Smackdown airing in the United Kingdom this evening?

The latest episode of WWE Smackdown is scheduled to broadcast on Netflix in the United Kingdom from 1am BST on May 31 2025.

What matches have currently been announced for Money In The Bank 2025?

Alongside the men’s and women’s Money In The Bank ladder matches (which grant a title shot anytime, anywhere), the event will also feature John Cena teaming with social media influencer Logan Paul against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, and Becky Lynch’s last chance at the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria.

Money In The Bank 2025 - current match card

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso v John Cena and Logan Paul

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship : Lyra Valkyria (c) v Becky Lynch (if Lyra loses, she will be forced to raise Lynch’s hand and ‘recognise’ her as the ‘better woman’)

: Lyra Valkyria (c) v Becky Lynch (if Lyra loses, she will be forced to raise Lynch’s hand and ‘recognise’ her as the ‘better woman’) Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match : Solo Sikoa v LA Knight v Penta v Seth Rollins v TBD v TBD

: Solo Sikoa v LA Knight v Penta v Seth Rollins v TBD v TBD Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match: Alexa Bliss v Roxanne Perez v Rhea Ripley v Giulia v TBD v TBD

