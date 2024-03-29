Ian Van Dahl will headline The Shakedown at The Loop on Corporation Street, Chesterfield on August 17, 2024

Ian Van Dahl took the world by storm in the early Noughties with Castles in the Sky, which became one of the most popular dance era tracks of its time, followed by Will I which also hit top five in the UK charts.

The iconic outfit teams up with MC Genie to headline at The Loop on Corporation Street, Chesterfield on August 17, 2024.

DJs Ash Brimelow (Chesterfield), Dave Worthy (In Demand Radio Liverpool), Stompin Tom & MC Sniper (Chesterfield) and Lee Grafton (Barnsley) are among the line-up for The Shakedown event.

Ash Brimelow, who has supported artists such as Judge Jules and Howard Donald in Matlock, said: “Ian Van Dahl is the first of many star acts we plan to bring to Chesterfield.”

Chesterfield-born Ash and Lee Grafton have teamed up with business owner Kelly Bullimore in a drive to boost the town’s nightlife. Ash recalls in his younger days how busy Chesterfield was at weekends when he would make a 300-mile round trip to town for a night out.

Tickets for The Shakedown starring Ian Van Dahl go on sale on April 28 on the Skiddle website. They will be priced at £10 (early bird), £12.50 (general sale), £150 (VIP, based on six sharing and includes one bottle of house spirit and mixers and one bottle of Prosecco) or £200 (super VIP, based on six sharing and includes a meet and greet with Ian Van Dahl, one bottle of premium spirit and mixers or two bottles of Moët, a round of premium shots and a bucket of beers).