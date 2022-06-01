World premiere for Derbyshire choir's concert in aid of village charities

Charlotte Hand will be guest artist at the concert.

Wyns Tor Singers will perform at St Mary’s Church, Crich, on June 18, 2022, when the programme will include the world premiere of Ave Maris Stella by Peter Malcolm, the choir’s founder.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to the village’s youth club and Tuesday Lunch Club in Crich.

The Winster based chamber choir will perform an exciting and varied range of sacred and secular music. This will include favourites by Palestrina, Copland and Whitacre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guest artist Charlotte Hand is a rising star in the national music scene. A native of Crich, she has played with Derbyshire Youth Orchestra, the National Youth Chamber Orchestra, and at the Last Night of the Proms. She currently studies at the Birmingham Conservatoire, and will share some of her favourite music.