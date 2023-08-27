The rock outfit are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of their Live Dates album and will play every track from it at The Flowerpot, Derby, on September 1.

Wishbone Ash will also perform much-loved songs and with a back catalogue of 26 albums will have plenty to choose from. Hear classics such as The King Will Come, Throw Down The Sword, Warrior & Blowin’ Free sounding as fresh as ever, delivered with a twin-guitar sound that has become a part of rock history.

Tribute band Stereosonics bring the hits of Stereophonics to The Flowerpot on September 2. Formed 23 years ago the group’s personal highlight was being joined on stage by Stuart Cable, the former drummer of Stereophonics, when they played at the Working Men’s Club in Cwmaman, Wales, where Stereophonics played their first ever live show.

Wishbone Ash play at The Flowerpot, Derby on September 1 (photo: Roland Kaempfer)

The following weekend will see Flash rock the venue on September 8. Led by Italian born singer Claudia Desideri as Freddie Mercury, the band deliver an energetic live show. Each member of Flash performs in authentic costumes and plays on replica instruments, sharing the magic that make Queen performances so spectacular.

The Sensational Alex Harvey Experience will honour the music of one of Scotland’s greatest rock sons and his band, the Sensational Alex Harvey Band, when they play at The Flowerpot on September 9. Zal Cleminson, who played guitar in the Sensational Alex Harvey Band, have hailed the cover band as the best SAHB tribute group. The tribute band’s keyboard player David Cowan and bassist Nelson McFarlane have recorded and toured as members of Zal’s Sin Dogs and David was also a member of The Outfit, founded by Chris Glen who played bass for the Sensational Alex Harvey Band.

Hayseed Dixie return for their fourth appearance at The Flowerpot, on September 14 when they will be supported by Sheffield band Fargo Railroad Co. SInce 2001 the band have brought out 16 albums, from their debut A Hillbilly Tribute To AC/DC which sold more than 150,000 copies in its first year to the most recent release Blast from the Grassed.

Guitarist Aynsley Lister, who has been at the top of the blues season for two decades, is touring in support of his latest album, Along For The Ride. Aynsley and his band will perform songs from the highly acclaimed new release, along with fan favourites from the past, at The Flowerpot on September 15.

Doom-laden anthems from the Ozzy Osbourne era of Black Sabbath will be played by Sack Sabbath at The Flowerpot on September 22.

Tribute band Stipe will be performing the songs of R.E.M when they land at The Flowerpot on September 23. Richard Southern, frontman for Stipe, said: "The best performance I ever saw was my first R.E.M. gig, the music of R.E.M. left such an impression that it will always be a part of my life.”

Award-winning blues, rock and soul guitarist Ben Poole, who has received critical acclaim from respected musicians including Gary Moore, John Mayall, Beth Hart and Walter Trout, plays at The Flowerpot on September 28.

Tribute bands round off September’s gigs at The Flowerpot, with Foofighters GB playing there on September 29 and Creedence Clearwater Review on September 30.