After several years based at Carnfield Hall in South Normanton, the popular festival will this year be staged at the Notts Derby Showground in Longmoor Lane, Long Eaton, just off junction 25 of the M1.

Several of the country’s top tribute bands will be playing throughout the weekend of July 6 to 8. They include Now I'm Here – a world renowned tribute to Queen, the ever-popular AC/DC UK, A Foreigners Journey – a top tribute to Foreigner and Journey – and the festival is also flying in the world's best Tom Jones tribute – Benidorm Tom.

There are also many more top acts and side shows over the three days including tributes to Fleetwood Mac, the Levellers, Mott The Hoople, Twisted Sister and Iron Maiden.

Now I'm Here....Queen Tribute Show will be among the bands performing over the weekend (photo: Paul Dixon)

The weekend also features the cream of local bands on the bill each day too with a great selection of varied music from punk to folk. Plus there is the annual Custom Show with a host of stunning bikes hoping to win awards.

Family entertainment includes a Kids Korner with cinema tent, face painting, rides and crafts. A fancy dress competition and Potty Parrots Show will add to the fun of the festival.

Food from around the world will include fish and chips, burgers, Chinese, Indian, Italian and Greek. Beer and spirits will be available at pub prices.

To win a pair of tickets for the weekend simply tell us: Who was the original singer of AC/DC?

Benidorm Tom will be flying into the festival to entertain the crowd with the hits of Sir Tom Jones.

Email [email protected] by noon on June 14 and the first name drawn out wins the tickets.

Weekend tickets, including camping, are £60 and U13s are free. To book or find out further information, email: [email protected]

You can also buy Rock & Bike tickets online via Gigantic.com or in person - cash sales only – from: Harry's Home Improvements, 8 Market Place, Long Eaton; The Groom Room, High Street, Tibshelf; Total Hire and Sales, London Road, Derby, Ye Olde Salutation Inn, Maid Marion Way, Nottingham; Street Machine, 189 Derby Road, Stapleford.

