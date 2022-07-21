WIN meet and greet tickets to King King concert in Peak District cave

King King will play at the Devil's Arse Cavern, Castleton, on July 30, 2022 (photo: Graham Milne)

One of Scotland’s finest musical exports will be supported by special guest guitarist Danny Bryant at their gig in the cave on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

The concert is in support of King King’s latest album Maverick featuring the new line-up of Alan Nimmo (vocals, guitar), his brother Stevie Nimmo (guitar), Jonny Dyke (organ, piano), Zander Greenshields (bass) and Andrew Scott (drums).

King King was formed in 2008 by Alan Nimmo and Lindsay Coulson, who were formerly of The Nimmo Brothers.

The band’s debut album, Take My Hand, was released three years later and triumphed at the Newark Blues Festival in 2021 by winning the British blues album award in a ceremony where the group were also awarded best British blues band.

The group went on to win five categories at the British Blues Awards including best band and best album in 2014. They scooped several honours at the same awards in 2016 including best album for Reaching for the Light.

King King’s run of success between 2012-2014 saw the band inducted into the British Blues Awards Hall of Fame. Alan Nimmo scooped best male vocalist at the awards for three years in succession between 2014 and 2016. At the awards in 2016 King King’s Rush Hour was voted best song in 2016 and their King King Live long-player was awarded best live album.

Before making a name in their own right, King King served their dues playing support slots to John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, Thunder and Europe which opened their music up to a wide audience.

Blues-rock guitarist Danny Bryant has earned plaudits from the great and good. Joe Bonamassa described him as: "A fantastic guitar player, able to take a Stratocaster and really make it sing" while Walter Trout credited him as “One of the best ever.”

Tickets for the concert are now on sale at £27.50, available from Seetickets and Ticketmaster.

The venue is all-standing. There is a small seating area for the disabled.