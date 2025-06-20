Wildflwrs to headline Exile Music Festival in heart of Derbyshire countryside
The festival at Sabine Hay, near Darley Dale, takes place in a valley which has stunning views stretching up to Stanton Moor. This small, but perfectly formed festival has been going for many years and is a continuation of what was Belper Music Festival back in the day.
Exile’s focus is on local bands, and this year is happy to welcome to its main stage the likes of Big Sur, Robyn Wallis Johnson, Joe Ash, Peashooter and the Shakedown Bothers who will be performing over the weekend of June 27 to 29.
Janet Fleming, one of the volunteer organisers said “I think we have something quite special in Exile Music Festival. It’s small and super friendly, and the atmosphere is very relaxed. We pick our bands carefully, and it’s absolutely brilliant to see them flourish and go on to appear at the bigger festivals.
"One of the names to look out for this year is our headline act on Saturday night, Wldflwrs. As part of their set they will be playing songs from “The Last
Waltz”. It’s something very different for Exile, and we’re so lucky to have them include us in their UK tour.”
Warwickshire collective Wldflwrs has toured its interpretation of The Last Waltz – the legendary final concert by The Band in San Francisco in 1976 – which featured special guests including PP Arnold, Nigel Clarke (Dodgy) and Chris Helme (Seahorses). The group draw influences from the sounds of the American 70s West Coast, Bob Dylan, Little Feat and The Band.
Exile’s opening night line-up will be headed by Derbyshire five-piece Big Sur which delivers soulful, eclectic rock covers. The band is fronted by Phillip J Wildbore who is accompanied by immersive saxophone, skilful guitar and a contagious drumbeat.
Peashooter headline the final concert on Sunday afternoon, bringing great harmonies and an infectious energy to the stage where they will play music from the Fifties to the Eighties with an occasional modern tune.
Seventeen acts will offer a variety of musical genres including folk, jazz and blues.
Apart from the music, there’s a real ale bar provided by The Fishpond in Matlock Bath. The Pop-Top Café will be there with a mouthwatering selection of food and hot drinks throughout the festival, along with The Roaming Kitchen pizzas on Friday and Sunday. There’s also a wellbeing tent and an Aladdin’s cave that is the Oxfam stall.
There’s plenty on offer for families too. The grounds are really safe for younger festival goers to explore, and the Krafty Kids Zone to keep them entertained with various craft activities throughout the weekend.
Weekend tickets, excluding booking fee, cost £80 (adult), £58.75 (accompanied youth), £205 (family, two adults, two children), under 12s free. Individual day tickets are available. Car parking is £5. To book tickets, go to www.exilemusicfestival.co.uk/tickets
For further details, email: [email protected]