When is Hanukkah this year in Derbyshire? Hanukkah 2021

This year, in 2021, the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah is set to begin on November 28th, with it ending on December 6th. Last year, due to the lockdown that came about as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hanukkah could only take place in a restricted capacity – this year, nothing of the kind will be stopping it from going ahead as normal.

It takes place over course of eight days and eight nights, beginning on the first day of Kislev. The word “Hanukkah” is roughly translated from a Hebrew word which means “to dedicate”.

While many Jewish holidays and observances come with the same rules as the Sabbath (keeping work and other strenuous activities to an absolute minimum), Hanukkah does not.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hanukkah itself isn’t one of the most significant days in the Hebrew calendar in a purely religious sense. However, it tends to be widely celebrated due to it landing close to the Christian holiday of Christmas. Jewish people do not traditionally celebrate Christmas (although this isn’t always the case), therefore they use Hanukkah as a substitute.

What happens on Hanukkah?

During Hanukkah, a candelabrum (a large candle holder) with nine branches, known as a Menorah, will be lit over the course of the eight days and nights. Each night, a new branch of the Menorah is ignited. The candles are all lit with the assistance of the elevated middle candle, known as the Shamash (which translates as “servant” or “helper”).

Jews may also partake in the singing of traditional Hanukkah songs, both traditional and modern. Probably the most well known of these songs is “Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel”.

On the subject of the Dreidel, it is a roughly cuboid-shaped spinning top, emblazoned with Hebrew symbols on each side. The symbols on the Dreidel are all the first letter of an acronym in Hebrew text, which, when translated, reads as: “A great miracle happened here”. It’s used like a spinning top.