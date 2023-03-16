News you can trust since 1855
Readers have come up with the key things they feel shoud be featured

What would any Netflix documentary set in Chesterfield have to include?

We asked Derbyshire Times readers what they thought a Netflix documentary about Chesterfield should contain – and here’s what they had to say.

By jimmy johnson
Published 16th Mar 2023, 13:40 GMT

Imagine this: Netflix, needing a hit new documentary, turns to Chesterfield for ideas – what do you think would be included?

Of course, this is all just a bit of fun, but if we missed any key points, let us know!

Chesterfield is known for its abundance of supermarkets - and the Tesco on Lockoford Lane is huge - in fact, it's one of the biggest in Britain (with the biggest being found in Walkden in Salford).

1. "Tescofield" - suggested by Alastair Deighton

Chesterfield is known for its abundance of supermarkets - and the Tesco on Lockoford Lane is huge - in fact, it's one of the biggest in Britain (with the biggest being found in Walkden in Salford). Photo: -

Though the council teased the idea of an ice rink, causing intrigue with many Chesterfield residents, they eventually went cold with the idea - causing a frosty backlash. Now, it's become a running joke across the town - the council definitely slipped up with this one!

2. The (non-existent) ice rink - suggested by Judi Davis

Though the council teased the idea of an ice rink, causing intrigue with many Chesterfield residents, they eventually went cold with the idea - causing a frosty backlash. Now, it's become a running joke across the town - the council definitely slipped up with this one! Photo: -

The legendary "Pound a Bag Man" surely deserves a mention in a Chesterfield documentary - beloved across the town and a staple of Chesterfield market, he's sorely missed by residents. All together now: "Three for a pound, your strawberries!"

3. Don "Pound a Bag Man" Hollingworth - suggested by Mark Finlay

The legendary "Pound a Bag Man" surely deserves a mention in a Chesterfield documentary - beloved across the town and a staple of Chesterfield market, he's sorely missed by residents. All together now: "Three for a pound, your strawberries!" Photo: -

Described as "horrible", "hideous" and "a carnbuncle" by its critics, Saltergate Car Park is nonetheless already a recognisable and well-known landmark in Chesterfield.

4. Saltergate Multi-Storey Car Park - suggested by Peter Wilson

Described as "horrible", "hideous" and "a carnbuncle" by its critics, Saltergate Car Park is nonetheless already a recognisable and well-known landmark in Chesterfield. Photo: -

