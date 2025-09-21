Adenike Adewale stars in Queen of the Night - A Tribute to Whitney Houston, touring to Buxton Opera House on September 25, 2025.

A celebration of Whitney Houston’s music and life is a must-see for anyone who loves her timeless songs.

Queen of the Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston tours to Buxton Opera House on September 25, 2025. Prepare to be blown away by hits including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, Saving All My Love, How Will I Know and many more.

The show stars Adenike Adewale who said: “There’s so much to love in this show, but probably for me the interaction in My Love Is Your Love is a highlight, where we get someone to join us on stage. I think people assume they are pre-chosen or planted people but they’re not – it’s a genuine live selection. Sometimes they are great and can really sing, other times they’re people who just want to dance along. Whoever it is, we love that lovely moment of celebrating together… And you never know quite how it will turn out each night!

"At the end of the show, there’s Greatest Love Of All, and there are certain vocal gymnastics and fireworks I get to pull out which really get the crowd going, while the lyrics are just beautiful.

“And then there’s I Will Always Love You…You see the stories of that song in everyone’s eyes, the tears, the smiles. I get so many messages about that song, whether it reminds them of someone, something in their lives – and that’s what reminds me that what we do is not just ‘entertainment’. It’s emotion, love, memories…”

Adenike, who hails from Bromley, grew up listening to Whitney’s music. She said: “My mum was a huge fan, so Whitney Houston was always ringing and singing in our house from an early age. That vocal passion she had, the gospel background, it spoke to me. Her voice wasn’t just pleasing to the ear, but the passion was something I related to. I aspired to have that range and that freedom of vocal ability – it was so powerful. I wanted to emulate that ability from the timid voice I had, it gave me something to work for.”

A shy child who loved music, Adenike honed her vocals in her bedroom listening to powerhouse performers and singing in school and university choirs.

Tickets for Queen of the Night – A Tribute to Whitney Houston cost from £20.50; go to www.buxtonoperahouse.co.uk or call 01298 72190.