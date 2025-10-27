Westlife will be singing their hit songs at Sheffield's Utilita Arena on October 7, 2026. Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Nicky Byrne are pictured without Mark Feehily who is still part of the group but won't be on the world tour to enable him to recover from health issues.

Global pop stars Westlife will sing their much-loved hit songs live at Sheffield Utilita Arena during a world tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

The group who have racked up 36 chart-topping albums worldwide, 14 UK number one singles (ranking only behind Elvis Presley and The Beatles) and sold more than 55 million records, will perform at Sheffield Utilita Arena on October 7, 2026.

Artist presale takes place on Tuesday, October 28 at 10am. Fans can access this exclusive artist pre-sale by ordering any format of Westlife’s upcoming new album from the D2C store before 1pm BST on Monday, October 27 at https://westlife.lnk.to/WL25. Tickets go on general sale on Friday, October 31 at 10am at LiveNation.co.uk

Westlife has released a new single, Chariot, written by Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid and Will Reynolds and co-written and produced by Steve Mac. Chariot will be among tracks on the forthcoming album 25 - The Ultimate Collection, out on February 13, 2026. This album combines 21 fan favourites including You Raise Me Up, Uptown Girl, and Flying Without Wings with brand-new material recorded by all four members of Westlife: Shane, Nicky, Kian and Mark. 25 - The Ultimate Collection is available to pre-order on 1CD, 2CD deluxe, 1LP, Amazon Exclusive 1LP picture disc and cassette. Fans can access an exclusive artist pre-sale by ordering any format from the D2C store before 1pm BST on Monday, October 27 at https://westlife.lnk.to/WL25

Westlife, who remain the UK and Ireland’s top-selling album group of the 21st century, said: “This year marks 25 years since we started this incredible journey together and it still feels like only the beginning. The support from our fans has been unbelievable, and to celebrate with this world tour, new music, and a brand-new album feels truly special. We can’t wait to see you all on the road and share this next chapter together.”

The group have performed more than 200 shows across 30 countries since their reunion in 2019.