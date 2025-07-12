“We hope this will be the first of many Battle of the Bands' - Chesterfield venue Real Time Live hosts new competition
Eight bands have been selected from an entry of 15 to play at Real Time Live on August 17. Judges and the audience will decide the winner and runner-up. There will be an online voting system that opens after the last band has finished.
Prizes up for grabs include: Touring cases for a five-piece drum kit, from Hardcase International; recording time at Truth Studios, Rotherham; gigs at Real Time and at the Rutland Arms pub in Chesterfield; cash prize from Empire Music and equipment from Real Time Music shop.
The event is a joint initiative by Real Time Live and Empire Music School, based in Kirkby in Ashfield.
Reece Sanderson, general manager at Real Time Live, said: “We hope this will be the first of many – growing to a point where we have enough bands to run heats and add more local bands into our event calendar.
"I joined Real Time early last year, it’s clear to me that the tribute scene has very little room for local bands to emerge. Sadly tributes nights are the ones that make operating a live music venue possible, but I still think there’s more that we can be doing. This is our first step to doing something about it.”
Reece, 35, who lives in Chesterfield, has been a guitarist since he was 14 years old. He said: “When I first started, I just wanted to be able to play Green Day and Nirvana but as time went on, I progressively got into heavier music and developed a love for the Scandinavian metal scene. I then joined a band at Tupton Hall School with some guys the year above me, who shared the same interest! Over the 15 years together, we changed the band name three times.. Korpse, Nylis, and then finally Forgotten Remains. In the early days, we competed in the Band of Year and got as far as touring the UK, performing at Bloodstock Festival a couple of times too!
"These days I play in Chesterfield’s 80’s rock cover band Arizona and also a tribute band to a Swedish band called Ghost.
*Battle of the Bands on Sunday, August 17 will start at 3pm. Tickets £12 (advance) or £15 (on the door). Book online at https://fixr.co/event/battle-of-the-bands-tickets-317536076?lang=en-US
