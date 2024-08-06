'We are going to party like rock stars' - music fest will celebrate life of Chesterfield's Gracie Spinks

A supporter at Shinefest 2022 (photo: Donna Marie Renshaw)

A music festival is returning to Chesterfield to celebrate the life of Gracie Spinks who was killed by a stalker three years ago.

Shinefest will be held at New Whittington Social Club on August 17, from 12 noon, and features eight hours of live music and attractions for all the family.

This second festival in Gracie’s memory is again organised by Tracey Leeds and Mark Hewitt. Tracey said: “This year we are raising money for the Air Ambulance charity as they came out to the field on the day Gracie was attacked. They tried their hardest to save her life but sadly were unable to prevent the terrible tragedy that took place. There will be buckets going round so please bring your spare change and throw it in, as it will be going to a very worthy cause.”

Rock band Brude headline the musical line-up, supported by Decades Trio, Crooked Few, Origin, Your Next, Carnival, 5 to 3, Saving Souls and Little Rock.Tracey said: "The entertainment will be first class, as Mark Hewitt is no stranger to the Chesterfield music scene. He was a founding member of local band Ovacast and has also put on Bandfest at The Hollingwood Hotel for the last few years. Mark books the best bands that Derbyshire has to offer and anyone who attends Shinefest will be guaranteed to have one of the best days of summer 2024!"This will be an event that you can bring the entire family to, it’s free of charge and there is a children’s outdoor play area. There will be food, face painting and an indoor and outdoor bar. And as Gracie loved a bit of bling you will also be able to get yourselves all glittered up!”

Enjoying the music at Shinefest 2022 (photo: Donna Marie Renshaw)

Tracey had known Gracie for much of her life and set the ball rolling for Shinefest in 2022. She said at the time: "Gracie had been around great music her whole life and one of the last conversations we had shortly before she died was about her wanting to see some more live local bands when all the final Covid restrictions were lifted and they started gigging again. The last thing I said to her was I would take her to see any band she wanted to go, this was on June 14, sadly four days later someone made sure that would never happen.

"In the days that followed Gracie’s death, I couldn’t get that conversation out of my head, so I came up with this idea to put on an all-day music event so that we could celebrate her life.”

Shinefest raised £394 for the upkeep of Gracie’s horse, Paddy, in 2022. The festival proved such a hit that Gracie’s mum Alison asked Tracey if they would consider putting the festival on again. Tracey said: “When I said we would think about doing so her face lit up with joy, which I have never forgotten, so I went away determined to make it happen again. It was too difficult to do in 2023, Mark and I both got promoted in our respective jobs and didn’t have the capacity to take on anything else, and everyone’s calendars were just too full to accommodate any more commitments so we shelved it for the time being.

“As we were nearing Christmas 2023 Mark and I decided it was time to put the wheels in motion and approached New Whittington Social Club with the idea of bringing it back, and I’m thrilled to say they were only too happy to say yes. So, the date is set, August 17, we are once again going to party like rock stars in memory of Richard and Alison’s beautiful girl.”