John, 33, of Nottingham Road, Somercotes wrote The Little Bird Who Saved Christmas about a year ago.

He said: “I must have seen a robin one day and thought why has it got a red breast?

"I thought I’d put it on Instagram and Facebook now it’s Christmas.”

John Parker has written poetry for six years.

Former soldier John writes mainly war poetry “I did one in 2015 about PTSD and trauma which got 100,000 views and I’ve been writing ever since. trauma and I've been writing ever since,” he said.

His aim is to eventually bring out a book of modern war poems.