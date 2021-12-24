Watch Derbyshire man reading his heart-warming Christmas poem about how a robin rescued Santa
Prolific poet John Parker has shared his lovely Christmas poem.
John, 33, of Nottingham Road, Somercotes wrote The Little Bird Who Saved Christmas about a year ago.
He said: “I must have seen a robin one day and thought why has it got a red breast?
"I thought I’d put it on Instagram and Facebook now it’s Christmas.”
Former soldier John writes mainly war poetry “I did one in 2015 about PTSD and trauma which got 100,000 views and I’ve been writing ever since. trauma and I've been writing ever since,” he said.
His aim is to eventually bring out a book of modern war poems.
Inspirational Derbyshire mum spurs ex-Grenadier Guards soldier battling PTSD to launch clothing brand
Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.