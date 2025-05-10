Ward Thomas will sing live at Derby Cathedral on November 7 and at Buxton's Pavilion Arts Centre on November 9, 2025.

Contemporary country-pop duo Ward Thomas have lined up two concerts in Derbyshire during a nine-date intimate and acoustic UK tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twin sisters Catherine and Lizzy Ward Thomas will be performing at Derby Cathedral on November 7 and at the Pavilion Arts Centre in Buxton on November 9, 2025. They will be airing stripped back versions of songs from across their back catalogue. These unique shows will take Ward Thomas back to their early days of performing and writing together. They will share the stories behind the songs that have seen the duo make such an impact on country music.

Recording their debut album, From Where We Stand, whilst still in school, the duo have since cemented themselves as pioneers in the UK Country and Americana scene. The follow-up album Cartwheels, released in 2016, went to No1 in the UK Album Charts, the first by a UK country act to top the charts, and won Catherine and Lizzy a gold disc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2019, Ward Thomas were presented with the Country Music Association’s Jeff Walker Global Achievement Award in recognition of their success and impact on country music in the UK.

Their harmony soaked fifth studio album, Music in the Madness (2023), gave the duo their fourth number one in the UK Country Charts.

Tickets for the shows in Derby and Buxton are now on sale via www.ticketmaster.co.uk/search?q=ward+thomas