Two of the happy customers who attended the 90s reunion at Real Time Live, Chesterfield, in 2022 (photo: Glenn Ashley Photography).

Relive the heady rush of dancing to your favourite tunes at a Nineties reunion on June 4 at Real Time Live on Marsden Street.

Ahead of the popular evening, with three previous events attracting sell-out audiences, organiser Neil Anderson has launched a poll on social media to find out the favourite nightspot in Chesterfield of that era. The results of the Facebook poll will help dictate the music on the night.

Neil launched the ‘90s reunions to coincide with the release of his Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1990s Chesterfield.

He said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the interest in the ‘90s following the success of the book and previous events. Think dance, rave, indie and all the biggest dancefloor tunes from the era.”

To vote for your favourite nightspot of the 90s go to www.facebook.com/groups/DirtyStopOutsGuideTo1990sChesterfield/permalink/6732961133399931/