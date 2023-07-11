James Pearson and Lizzie Ball will be special guests at Derbyshire Singers' concert in St Mary's Church, Cromford on July 15, 2023.

Lizzie has been performing as a violinist and vocalist internationally in classical jazz improvisation for nearly two decades. Born in Hathersage, she heard a violin on the radio when she was seven years old and set her heart on playing that instrument. Lizzie’s father was a jazz pianist.

James is one of the country’s most respected musicians. He is artistic director at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London where his trio are the house band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lizzie and James have performed together for 15 years and are in demand as a uniquely musically diverse duo.

They are delighted to feature with The Derbyshire Singers where they will perform as soloists playing their unique blend of classical, jazz and more and James will accompany the choir.

Most Popular

The Derbyshire Singers’ concert will take place at St Mary’s Church, Cromford on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7.30pm.

Titled On The Lighter Side, the programme wil include music by Rutter, Shearing, Chilcott, Cole Porter and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets cost £15 (free admission for students and accompanied under 16s and can be obtained in advance at www.derbyshiresingers.org