Violinist Lizzie Ball and pianist James Pearson guest at The Derbyshire Singers' summer concert
Lizzie has been performing as a violinist and vocalist internationally in classical jazz improvisation for nearly two decades. Born in Hathersage, she heard a violin on the radio when she was seven years old and set her heart on playing that instrument. Lizzie’s father was a jazz pianist.
James is one of the country’s most respected musicians. He is artistic director at Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London where his trio are the house band.
Lizzie and James have performed together for 15 years and are in demand as a uniquely musically diverse duo.
They are delighted to feature with The Derbyshire Singers where they will perform as soloists playing their unique blend of classical, jazz and more and James will accompany the choir.
The Derbyshire Singers’ concert will take place at St Mary’s Church, Cromford on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7.30pm.
Titled On The Lighter Side, the programme wil include music by Rutter, Shearing, Chilcott, Cole Porter and many more.
Tickets cost £15 (free admission for students and accompanied under 16s and can be obtained in advance at www.derbyshiresingers.org
Tenors and basses are among those that The Derbyshire Singers are keen to recruit to their 70-strong choir. Rehearsals take place at Highfields School, Starkholmes, Matlock on Tuesday evenings from 7.30pm. If you would like to work and perform with the choir, email the secretary at: c[email protected]