Fresh from recording the official Wales Euro 2020 football anthem, The Red Wall of Cymru, the band have announced a 40th anniversary album and tour.

The band will head out in spring to mark four decades snce they formed in Rhyl, North Wales, in 1981 – including a show in Sheffield.

Mike Peters, The Alarm frontman, said: ““This is the news all of us in The Alarm community have been waiting for.

“The return of The Alarm to UK stages has been long awaited and it’s exciting to announce these new dates at such an exciting time as we come together to celebrate The Alarm’s 40th Anniversary and release of The Red Wall of Cymru."

A new compilation album, The Alarm History Repeating 1981–2021, celebrating and charting the band’s 40 years will be released in autumn 2021.

The album is set to include “all their biggest singles and greatest songs”, such as top-20 hits 68 Guns and Rain in the Summertime.

The BBC will also air a new radio documentary about the anniversary to coincide with the album’s release.

‘Passionate Wales supporter’

The tour kicks off in Norwich in March and ends in Manchester in mid-April – and includes at show at Sheffield Foundry on Friday, April 8.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 28, alongside the official release of The Red Wall Of Cymru.

The Alarm’s Mike Peters

The Red Wall Of Cymru is released as part of a three-track Alarm EP, before a limited edition seven-inch vinyl is released on Record Store Day, Saturday, June 12 – the same day Wales face Switzerland in their opening game of the Euro 2020 tournament.

Mike says, “As a passionate and lifelong Wales supporter, I have always wanted to write a song that might in some way, capture the passion and commitment of the Welsh fans.”

Proceeds from the single’s release will go to the Love Hope Strength Foundation, which works with cancer specialists to give more people access to life-saving cancer treatment and life-changing cancer support programmes, and to help reduce the number of preventable cancer deaths.