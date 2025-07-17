PiL, fronted by John Lydon, will perform at The Foundry, Sheffield on July 30, 2025.

John Lydon’s post-punk band Public Image Ltd will be performing in Sheffield during their current tour.

The band will be live in concert on July 30 at The Foundry, which is a change of venue following the closure of The Leadmill where they were originally due to perform.

PiL’s booking in Sheffield is part of a 28-date run of shows in the UK and Ireland under the banner of This Is Not The Last Tour.

Lydon feared that the band might not tour again after his lifelong friend and manager, John Rambo Stevens, passed away suddenly following the last PiL tour in December 2023, soon after the death of Lydon’s wife, Nora, in April 2023.

However the frontman was overwhelmed by the love and support of fans when he undertook a spoken word tour of the UK earlier this year.

Lydon said: “I thought that might be it. After losing Nora, and Rambo, I couldn’t see a way through. I’d already committed to the spoken word tour, this spring, and I never let anyone down – I always stick to my word – so I had to do those dates.

“The thing is, people were so overwhelmingly positive, and they asked me to tour PiL again. With so many people asking and with the band meaning so much to them, I couldn’t just stay on my sofa and not tour – tempting though that obviously is.”

After fronting the Sex Pistols, Lydon formed post-punk originators Public Image Ltd (PiL). Widely regarded as one of the most innovative bands of all time, their music and vision earned them five UK Top 20 singles and five UK Top 20 albums.

With a shifting line-up and unique sound – fusing rock, dance, folk, pop and dub – Lydon guided the band from their debut album First Issue in 1978 through to 1992’s That What Is Not, before a 17-year hiatus.

Lydon reactivated PiL in 2009, touring extensively and releasing three critically acclaimed albums, This is PiL (2012), What The World Needs Now… (2015) and End of World (2023).

Tickets cost £38.50 (including booking fee) to see PiL at The Foundry. Visit www.gigantic.com/public-image-ltd-tickets/sheffield-foundry/2025-07-30-19-30 *John Lydon will be visiting Buxton Opera House on March 9, 2025 with his I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right spoken word tour in which he will be talking about his career in music and answering questions from the audience. This show has been rescheduled from October 1, 2025. Tickets cost £39.50, book at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.