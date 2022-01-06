Variety is the spice of Derbyshire concert by award-winning Volante Trio

Trio Volant will play at St Alkmund's Church, Duffield, on January 29, 2022.

On the programme are Rossini Barber of Seville Overture, Beethoven Variations on La ci darem la mano from Don Giovanni, Milhaud Pastorale, Mozart Divertimento No. 5 K439b, Canteloub Rustiques, Pierne Bucolique Variee, McDowall Century Dances,

Founded in 2010 when its members were studying at the Royal Northern College of Music, Trio Volant won the Dorothy Parkinson Award 2017 for young outstanding British chamber musicians.

Concert tickets cost £15 for adults with £1 off for concessions and £7 for students. Tickets are available at the door or from Caroline Morgan (tel: 07977 091171) and also online at www.musicatduffield.com or www.wegottickets.com