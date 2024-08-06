Upcoming artist from Derbyshire wows crowd at radio relaunch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire musician SCRUMP who has had hit 'Live Life' played on BBC Radio Derby, headlines gig at The Brewhouse to celebrate the 'next chapter' for Burton Radio.

A Derbyshire-based musician, who is making waves across the Midlands, wowed the audience at his first live gig, to celebrate the relaunch of Burton Radio.

SCRUMP, also known as Paul Gibson, performed at The Brewhouse to mark the station’s rebrand and played alongside other talented musicians - Deep Down Brass, Paytron Saint, HorthWorld and Paige Morris.

Burton Radio, a community station serving the people of Derbyshire and Staffordshire, established in 2019 and previously known as Micro Brew Radio, relaunched to reflect the platform’s growing popularity and expanding goals.

Within his set list was SCRUMP’s first track ‘Live Life’, which was released in December 2023 and had immediate success with BBC Music Introducing. The song aired across the East Midlands on BBC Radio Derby, Nottingham, Leicestershire, and Lincolnshire with further plays as ‘Track of the Day’ on BBC Radio Leicester and as ‘BBC Artist of the Morning’ on BBC Radio Nottingham.

SCRUMP said: “It was so exciting to perform my music live and for my first live gig to be for Burton Radio as they’ve been so supportive of me as a new artist. I mix and produce all my own tracks and getting them out into the world, playing to people in person was amazing.

“I wasn’t sure how it would be to sing, play the drums and play the piano in the same set, because I’m a one-man band, but it worked! Add some smoke, lights and confetti and I had a show – it was very SCRUMP. I can’t wait to do more gigs and I'm looking forward to locking in some venues around Derby ASAP.”

Burton Radio aims to bring people of Derbyshire and Staffordshire together and the event was hosted by its dedicated team; J-Man, Matt Reid, Scott Milligan and Tom Berriman.

“I absolutely love SCRUMP music,” said, Scott. “The songs remind me of Beck and Badly Drawn Boy with his own unique style.

“It was awesome to see him live in ‘SCRUMP corner’ - his dedicated room - at our launch.”

J-Man added: “Our launch party gave a real insight into what listeners can expect from our station – pure talent, great tunes, big energy and unique music. The team work so hard to bring all the best music to Derby and Burton and we’re excited for this next chapter.

“We’re grateful to everyone who has joined us on this journey so far and we’ll be bringing big things to Burton Radio. Watch this space!”