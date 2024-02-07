Ultimate Eagles will play at Sheffield City Hall on June 28, 2024.

Ultimate Eagles, who have been hailed as ‘The Next Best Thing to The Eagles’ and ‘The World’s Greatest Eagles Show, will perform at the City Hall on Friday, June 28, 2024 following an international tour.

Performing live rarities and best-selling classics, the show delivers the ultimate in live Eagles experiences. In the past members have shared festival stages and appeared alongside artists such as Queen, Iron Maiden, Status Quo, Journey, Joe Cocker, Van Morrison, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Cliff Richard, John Legend and of course, the Eagles themselves.