Ukrainian refugees will be guests of honour at fundraising concert in Chesterfield Crooked Spire

Chesterfield's Crooked Spire will host a fundraising concert for the UNICEF Ukraine Crisis Emergency Appeal.

The Rose Choir, will offer a night of uplifting music featuring Karl Jenkins’s The Armed Man: a Mass For Peace and other musical gems, at Chesterfield Parish Church on July 9, 2022.

The concert will feature special guests and senior members of Chesterfield Studios on Rose Hill where the choir is based.

Jonathan Francis, musical director of the choir, said: “Working with children as we do on a daily basis, made us want to try and do something to help young people in Ukraine.

“Being able to help raise funds for the UNICEF Ukraine Crisis Emergency Appeal whilst performing The Armed Man: a Mass for Peace, is one way we can contribute to the appeal whilst proclaiming a message of peace and friendship to our Ukrainian friends.”