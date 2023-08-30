All-singing, all-plucking George Hinchcliffe’s Ukelele Orchestra of Great Britain will play in the walled garden at Melbourne Hall on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Imagine your favourite songs transformed by a symphony of ukes - suddenly Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit, The Sex Pistols’ Anarchy In The UK and Daft Punk’s Get Lucky take on a whole new form.

A musical juggernaut for four decades, the orchestra has thrilled audiences from Tasmania in the South Pacific to Svalbard in the Arctic circle, Windsor Castle to Carnegie Hall.

Witty, quirky and irreverent - praised by Bowie and Eno, promoted by the BBC and raved about by the New York Times, you can expect “an evening of sheer entertainment” from this eccentric group of seasoned performers.