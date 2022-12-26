The UB40 Experience play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on December 27, 2022.

The UB40 Experience will be playing all the classic hits by the kings of reggae at The Flowerpot, Derby, on December 27, 2022.

More than 40 chart hts such as Red Red Wine, Kingston Town, Many Rivers To Cross, Food for Thought and I Got You Babe feature in The UB40 Experience show. All songs are played completely live and there is rapping on songs like Rat In Mi Kitchen from the band’s Jamaican trombone player Everton, who has been touring with Hollywood superstar Jamie Foxx and his band.

Founded nine years ago, The UB60 Experience is an eight-man tribute band, including a three-man horn section and has a multi-cultural membership. The players have been drawn from other UB40 tribute bands. with each selected for individual musical talents, professionalism and sheer attention to detail in their representation of the UB40 member they are portraying.

Members of the The UB40 Experience have played across the world with a range of groups and music styles. The band frequently have members of UB40 special guesting in their live shows, including legendary founding member and sax player Brian Travers, trumpet player Laurence Parry and keyboard player Tony Mullins.

