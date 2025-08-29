True Gold perform the songs of Spandau Ballet at The Flowerpot, Derby on August 30, 2025.

Spandau Ballet tribute act True Gold will be performing all the hits during a new season of live music at a Derbyshire venue.

True Gold play at The Flowerpot, Derby on August 30 where music fans can be assured of a performance from one of the most authentic tribute bands around. Formed 20 years ago by frontman Lee James, the band has played hundreds of venues since 2005. True Gold have performed twice with legendary Spandau Ballet vocalist Tony Hadley, the second time when Lee and Tony sang together on BBC’s The One Show.

The Upbeat Beatles will be calling at The Flowerpot on September 5, bringing along authentic instruments, replica costumes and an ensemble cast of professional musicians. Thirteen guitars, five costume changes, powerhouse vocals and close harmonies, teamed with a driving backbeat promise an unforgettable show. Their performance will be a journey through the Beatles entire career, from the early years of Beatlemania right through to a recreation of their final performance as a group.

Enjoy The Silence UK – A Tribute to Depeche Mode visits The Flowerpot on September 6. This outfit brings to life the thrilling live experience of classic 80s/90s era and present day Depeche Mode using authentic sounds and a set which includes all of their iconic hits including Just Can't Get Enough, Personal Jesus, Behind The Wheel, People Are People and many more.

Megadeth UK and Sabbra Cadabra feature in a classic rock double header at the Derby venue on September 12. Expect the classic era of Megadeth from Killing Is My Business...through to Countdown to Extinction, plus songs from Youthanasia and every album, up to their latest, Super Collider. Megadeth UK’s set will also feature B-sides and selective album tracks. Sabbra Cadabra promises the closes thing you can get to an early 1970s Black Sabbath show, featuring classics from the first eight albums, with vocalist Kevin McGillian starring as Ozzy.

ZZ Toppd will play all the greatest hits and more from ZZ Top’s career which spans more than half a century. The tribute group, booked for The Flowerpot on September 13, comes complete with beards, costume changes and the famous furry, spinning guitars.

In a brief respite from tribute bands, The Flowerpot will host Wishbone Ash whose iconic twin-guitar sound inspired so many. They will play at The Flowerpot on September 17, bringing a show of much-loved classics from multi-million selling albums such as The King Will Come, Throw Down The Sword and Blowin’ Free.

The Specials Ltd tour to The Flowerpot on September 19 with a show of Specials’ favourites including Gangsters and Ghost Train. The nine-piece band will celebrate the 45th anniversary of the release of The Specials Too Much Too Young EP.

British blues rock axeman Danny Bryant will play at The Flowerpot on September 20 as part of his Rise tour. Danny has toured the world for the past 20 years, packing out clubs and playing at world-famous festivals in China, the USA, Canada, Europe and all points in between.

Quo Connection will replicate the original 70s sound of Status Quo, including many of the hits and several album tracks, in their high-octane show at The Flowerpot on September 26.

Prince Tribute Endorphine round off the month’s offering at The Flowerpot when they perform on September 27. The group is fronted by Jolan, who was runner-up on The Voice UK, and features seasoned pro musicians who have been smashing out tight funky Prince jams since 2005.

Tickets are available online at www.rawpromo.co.uk or from The Flowerpot.