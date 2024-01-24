Who's Next will play the music of The Who at The Flowerpot, Derby on January 26, 2024.

Who’s Next? are booked for the first gig of 2024 at The Flowerpot where they will be playing the classic hits of The Who on January 26, 2024.

Recreating the early 1970s with authentic stage wear and instruments, Who’s Next will transport the audience back to a time when many believed that The Who were the greatest rock and roll band on earth. Who’s Next will play I Can’t Explain, Substitute and Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere, Pinball Wizard, Sparks, Amazing Journey, My Generation, Baba O’Riley and a show-stopping version of Won’t Get Fooled Again.

StillMarillion will make their seventh appearance at The Flowerpot when they play there on February 2. Still Marillion recreate the complex, intricate sound of early Marillion in the Eighties. The band performs a broad selection of tracks from the first four Marillion albums, from the big hit singles such as Kayleigh, Lavender', Incommunicado and Sugar Mice , all the way through to classic album tracks such as Script For A Jester's Tear, Fugazi and other forgotten gems.

Performing the width of breadth of the UK, StillMarillion have garnered a loyal crowd, with some travelling the length of Europe to see the group. The band have, on occasion, shared the stage with Marillion's own Steve Rothery and Mark Kelly.

The Doors Alive, widely regarded as the closest representation of the legendary Sixties rock gods The Doors today, play at The Flowerpot on February 3.

The tribute band recreate the sound, look, presence and magic of a Doors concert, transporting the audience back in time with classic hits such as Light My Fire, When The Music's Over, Riders On The Storm, The End and many more.

Guitarist and vocalist John Campbell, who fronts Are You Experienced? bears more than just a passing resemblance to Jimi Hendrix and has drawn on his many years of playing in different bands and various styles. Whe he plays his Strat behind his head and with his teeth, it brings a smile to the face of even the most finicky Hendrix fan.

Are You Experienced? – including bass guitarists Mark Arnold and drummer Phil Carter – play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on February 9 where they will provide nostalgic moments for those lucky people who witnessed Jimi Hendrix in the flesh and recreating some magic for a new and eager audience. Lsten out for all the favourites including Hey Joe, Voodoo Chile, All Along The Watchtower, Fox Lady, Little Wing and culminating in the guitar-burning finale of Wild Thing.

Glory Days were the first Bruce Springsteen tribute band in the UK and are still going strong after 27 years. The seven-piece group hit The Flowerpot on February 10 where they will tale te audience on a blast down Thunder Road playing all the classics along the way including songs from Jungleland, The River and Promised Land.

Straighten Out recreate the ‘early years’ sound of The Stranglers, complete with a Hammond organ and Minimoog synthesiser. They will rip through iconic hits such as Peaches, Hanging Around, No More Heroes, 5 Minutes and Walk On By as they cover the Stranglers’ classic albums at The Flowerpot on February 17.

Moretallica (UK), the most exciting Metallica tribute act in the Midlands, visit The Flowerpot on February 23 with their high-energy show.

Small Fakers round off the month’s entertainment when they play at The Flowerpot on February 24. The only Small Faces tribute band in the world have played to sell-out audiences in Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the Republic of Ireland and all over the UK and at the Isle of Wight Festival four times.