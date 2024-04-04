Guns Or Roses play at Real Time Live, Chesterfield on Saturday, April 13 (photo: Steve Corran Photography)

April 11

The Garage Show with John Gill and friends, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

April 12

T.Rextasy will play the music of Marc Bolan and T.Rex at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield on Sunday, April 14.

Facsimile, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

James Scanlan, Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Kate Rusby, Buxton Opera House.

Darren Morgan, Lion Hotel, Belper.

Fuzzy Felt, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Tim Hoad, Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.

Ramshackle Men, Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.

Xander and the Peace Pirates, The Flowerpot, Derby.

Last Resort supported by The Sixth Letter, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

April 13

James Scanlan, Nonnas, Chesterfield, 3pm start.

Elimination, Sidewinder, Fracture Point play in aid of the charity Shelter, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 5pm start.

Rakestone, Matt McGuinness, Jackie Simpson and Brian Boothby, Phil Langran and Steve Benford, Toumaranke, Sue Macfarlane and Sarah Hinds are raising money for percussionist Jo May who has colon cancer, Belper Meadows Cricket Club, Belper, 7pm start.

Guns or Roses (tribute to Guns ‘n’ Roses), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Danny Burton. The Glassworks, Chesterfield.

Pint of Mild, Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Westend Jerseyboys, Hilltop Sports & Social Club, Dronfield.

Blind Aces, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Lords of Valhalla, 3 Second Fuse, George and Dragon, Belper.

Breakin Loose, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.

Purple Cloud of Funk, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Hue and Cry (piano and vocal show), The Flowerpot, Derby.

Ray Von. Ex Servicemen's Club, Ashbourne.

April 14

James Scanlan, Junction Bar, Chesterfield, 5pm start.

HIghway Junkies, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley 5pm start.

Blue Savannah, White Lion, Ripley.

The Rebels UK, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

T.Rextasy (tribute to Marc Bolan and T. Rex), Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

Open mic with MM, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Headshrinka, The Smithfield, Derby.

April15