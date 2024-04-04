Tribute bands play songs of Guns 'n' Roses and T.Rex at gigs in Chesterfield
April 11
The Garage Show with John Gill and friends, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
April 12
Facsimile, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
James Scanlan, Old Poets Corner, Ashover.
Kate Rusby, Buxton Opera House.
Darren Morgan, Lion Hotel, Belper.
Fuzzy Felt, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Tim Hoad, Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.
Ramshackle Men, Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.
Xander and the Peace Pirates, The Flowerpot, Derby.
Last Resort supported by The Sixth Letter, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
April 13
James Scanlan, Nonnas, Chesterfield, 3pm start.
Elimination, Sidewinder, Fracture Point play in aid of the charity Shelter, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 5pm start.
Rakestone, Matt McGuinness, Jackie Simpson and Brian Boothby, Phil Langran and Steve Benford, Toumaranke, Sue Macfarlane and Sarah Hinds are raising money for percussionist Jo May who has colon cancer, Belper Meadows Cricket Club, Belper, 7pm start.
Guns or Roses (tribute to Guns ‘n’ Roses), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Danny Burton. The Glassworks, Chesterfield.
Pint of Mild, Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Westend Jerseyboys, Hilltop Sports & Social Club, Dronfield.
Blind Aces, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Lords of Valhalla, 3 Second Fuse, George and Dragon, Belper.
Breakin Loose, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.
Purple Cloud of Funk, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Hue and Cry (piano and vocal show), The Flowerpot, Derby.
Ray Von. Ex Servicemen's Club, Ashbourne.
April 14
James Scanlan, Junction Bar, Chesterfield, 5pm start.
HIghway Junkies, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley 5pm start.
Blue Savannah, White Lion, Ripley.
The Rebels UK, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
T.Rextasy (tribute to Marc Bolan and T. Rex), Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Open mic with MM, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Headshrinka, The Smithfield, Derby.
April15
Banjo Jen, The Flowerpot, Derby.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.