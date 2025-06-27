Clearwater Creedence Revival will perform hits including Proud Mary and Bad Moon Rising at Bakewell's Thornbridge Brewery on the evening of July 4, 2025.

Bakewell’s Thornbridge Brewery is laying on an American themed gig to mark Independence Day on July 4 when headlining band Clearwater Creedence Revival will be supported by Fargo Railroad Co.

Clearwater Creedence Revival comprises Peter Barton (The Animals, The Boomtown Rats) on vocals and guitar, Alan Sagar on bass, Graham Pollock on guitar and Geoff Hammond on drums.

All the much-loved hits will be played in a concert that honours the huge musical success of Creedence Clearwater Revival and its original frontman John Fogerty who co-founded the swamp-rock band.

Creedence Clearwater Revival’s extensive back catalogue includes such songs as Have You Ever Seen The Rain?, Born on the Bayou, Fortunate Son and Down on the Corner. Between 1969 and 1971, the band racked up 10 top ten singles and five consecutive top ten albums in the United States. Creedence Clearwater Revival was the first major act to be signed for the Woodstock Festival in 1969 and went on to achieve global record sales topping 10 million.

In 1972 John Fogerty disbanded the group and forged a successful solo career which included three top 20 hits – Jambalaya (On The Bayou), The Old Man Down The Road and Rock and Roll Girls.

Relive the golden oldies and embrace the celebratory spirit of Independence Day. Dig out your cowboy hat and boots and mosey on down to Thornbridge Brewery on the evening of July 4. The show is suitable for 14+ years (under 18s must be accompanied by an adult). Tickets cost £27.50; book at www.gigantic.com