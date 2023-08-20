News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Tribute band Killer Queen will rock audience at Sheffield City Hall

Tribute band Killer Queen are heading for Sheffield with a concert that recreates the high energy, powerful phenomenon that was Queen live when fronted by Freddie Mercury.
By Gay Bolton
Published 18th Aug 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Killer Queen perform the songs of Queen at Sheffield City Hall on May 4, 2024. The tribute band is fronted by Patrick Myers who sang as Freddie Mercury on Fat Boy Slim's number one record The Real Life.Killer Queen perform the songs of Queen at Sheffield City Hall on May 4, 2024. The tribute band is fronted by Patrick Myers who sang as Freddie Mercury on Fat Boy Slim's number one record The Real Life.
Killer Queen perform the songs of Queen at Sheffield City Hall on May 4, 2024. The tribute band is fronted by Patrick Myers who sang as Freddie Mercury on Fat Boy Slim's number one record The Real Life.

Killer Queen will play Sheffield City Hall on May 4, 2024 where fans will see a show that has thrilled audiences across the globe from the UK to Moscow and annual tour of USA.

Their expert musicianship, extraordinary energy and accurate portrayal of the world’s greatest live band have rightfully earned Killer Queen the title of Queen tribute royalty.

Frontman Patrick Myers recorded a number one hit single singing as Freddie Mercury on Fat Boy Slim’s record The Real Life.

Tickets cost £32.95; go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

Related topics:QueenSheffieldFreddie MercuryUSA