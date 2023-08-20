Tribute band Killer Queen will rock audience at Sheffield City Hall
Tribute band Killer Queen are heading for Sheffield with a concert that recreates the high energy, powerful phenomenon that was Queen live when fronted by Freddie Mercury.
By Gay Bolton
Published 18th Aug 2023
Killer Queen will play Sheffield City Hall on May 4, 2024 where fans will see a show that has thrilled audiences across the globe from the UK to Moscow and annual tour of USA.
Their expert musicianship, extraordinary energy and accurate portrayal of the world’s greatest live band have rightfully earned Killer Queen the title of Queen tribute royalty.
Frontman Patrick Myers recorded a number one hit single singing as Freddie Mercury on Fat Boy Slim’s record The Real Life.
Tickets cost £32.95; go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk