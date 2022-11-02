Lasers, confetti and the songs of Coldplay will feature in Coldplace's spectacular show Music of the Planets at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on November 11, 2022 (photo: Rod Wetton Photography)

Fans in Derbyshire will be among the first to see Music of the Spheres when the show lands at the Winding Wheel Theatre on Friday, November 11.

Shane Crofts, frontman of Coldplay, said: “We can’t believe that we can actually debut our brand new production on stage to a live audience. It’s been such a long time coming, but we’re so excited and ready to rocket you into the skies with some fabulous Coldplay anthems, and also some new material from the new album.”

The band has spent months fine-tuning their Music of the Spheres spectacular and are eagerly looking forward to sharing it with the audience in Chesterfield.

Coldplace are looking forward to unleashing their new show on the audience in Chesterfield (photo: Rod Wetton Photography)

“It’s taken some planning, but we are so proud of what we have created for stage,” said Shane. “We’ve been busy studying Coldplay’s new show and have been taking pianos apart and stripping them down, building new backdrops and also designing our stage outfits. It’s been a true labour of love, and we hope you like it.”

Coldplace will be lighting up the skies with their confetti cannons and full laser show in their visual interpretation of Music of the Spheres, an album that was released by Coldplay in October last year.This interactive show will invite the audience to join in with their Xylobands which are given out at the start of the performance.

“We love the Xylobands as they are programmed to light up in time with the music, allowing the audience to really become a part of the show,” said Shane. “They have now become an integral part of our show, and we’re very fortunate that we have been given permission to use them from Xyloband, who originally designed them for Coldplay for their Mylo Xyloto tour.”

Coldplay’s album Music of the Spheres incorporates a range of different genres including the pop sound of My Universe to the rocky edge of People of the Pride.

Shane said: “I absolutely love it as there is so much variation in there. It really does feel like you are exploring all the different planets with the different styles of the tracks.”

Coldplace have been performing at Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park events this summer, alongside Natalie Imbruglia, McFly, Faithless and Norman Jay, as well as touring Europe.

They have played more than 850 shows in 30 countries since forming 18 years ago. These include festivals with Bob Geldof, KT Tunstall, Ringo Starr and Roxette. Coldplace have played at some of the largest tribute festivals in Europe such as Mathew Street Festival, Bospop (Netherlands), Glastonbudget and the legendary Fake Festivals.

Coldplay’s video for the song Cry Cry Cry features an appearance by Coldplace.

Tickets cost £24.50 to watch Coldplace’s Music of the Spheres show at the Winding Wheel. To book, visit www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

