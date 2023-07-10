Toyah will perform at the Devil's Arse Peak Cavern on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

Her gig at the Devil’s Arse Peak Cavern on Saturday, July 22, will include smash hit singles I Want To Be Free, It’s A Mystery, Thunder In The Mountains and many more.

Toyah and her husband Robert Fripp have attracted more than 80 million worldwide YouTube views for their weekly Sunday Lunch videos which they began three years ago in lockdown. The videos show Toyah singing along to hit rock songs accompanied by Robert on guitar. The couple have toured the UK performing the Sunday Lunch songs in concert. They released the song Slave to the Rhythm as a digital download and streaming single in the summer of 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a lengthy career Toyah has recorded 30 albums including the 2021 release Posh Pop, which reached number 22 in the charts.

Toyah has appeared in more than 25 feature films including Jubilee, Quadrophenia and The Tempest. On stage as an actress, her lead roles have included Calamity Jane, Trafford Tanzi and Cabaret

Most Popular

She has presented numerous television shows including BBC travel shows Holiday and Holiday – Fasten Your Seatbelts and Whose Recipe Is It Anyway? Toyah played herself in two episodes of BBC radio series The Archers in August 2022.

Her two books, Living Out Loud and Diary of a Facelift, were published in 2000 and 2005 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad