Sixties hitmaker Dave Berry will talk about touring with The Rolling Stones, the Everly Brothers, Diana Ross and Dusty Springfield in a contribution to Buxton Festival fringe.

Dave’s career spans six decades in which he has racked up many top twenty hits, world tours and European stardom. His work has taken him into the orbit of The Beatles, Chuck Berry, Joe Cocker, Ray Davies, Jimmy Page, Tom Jones and Van Morrison who are among the celebrities that he has met.

He will be talking about life behind the scenes of the music business when he is interviewed by David McPhie at The Palace Hotel, Buxton on July 23, 2025.

Dave started as a pioneering singer in Sheffield during the early Sixties, secured a recording contract with Decca and achieved fame through hit songs including The Crying Game, Little Things and Mama. He received a gold disc for sales of Strange Effect (Holland) which will be on display during his talk in Buxton. Dave, who lives in Dronfield, enjoyed huge success in Holland where he met his future wife Marthy.

The evening will finish with a Q and A session, where the audience can ask Dave questions which he promises will receive honest and candid answers.

Darius Drew of Beat Magazine commented: “Until you’ve witnessed Dave Berry in action, you can’t possibly comprehend how important, influential and instrumental he has been in defining the British ‘rock frontman’ as we know it.”

Dave Berry – 60 Years On The Road will start at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15, available from www.tickettailor.com/events/thejunction1/1681168