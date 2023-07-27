Top tribute bands and best unsigned Derbyshire artists at Chesterfield's new Eat in the Park festival

Eat in the Park comes to Queen's Park, Chesterfield, on August 5 and 6, 2023.

Two days of bands and soloists, chef demos and children’s entertainment will feed the appetites of families flocking to Queen’s Park on August 5 and 6.

Co-organiser Jake Burnham said: “TIckets are going well.” Jake and his business partner George Darbyshire have spread their Eat in the Park brand to Chesterfield, having had great success with the festival in Buxton.

Artists will be performing on two stages at Queen’s Park. The main stage will host some of the industry’s top tribute bands while the Buxton Brewery Tent will feature live shows by some of north Derbyshire’s leading unsigned groups and singers.

Rose Amongst Thorns, Kal's Kats, Sam Offender, Purple Cloud of Funk, Rule The World and Brightside Killers will be the main stage acts on Sunday. The Jukes of Winchester, Kazabian, House Jammerz, Arctic Monkeyz and Abba Revival will grace the main stage on Sunday.

Saturday’s line-up in the Buxton Brewery Tent features The WonderWhys, Ami Sharpe, Clementines, Loxleigh, Mimosa. Sunday’s bill includes Lefty Chris, Holly Redford Jones, Mighty Traitors, Take The Seven and Lunarca.

The youngest festival goers will be entertained by Frozen and Friends, Hannah Banana Parties, circus skills workshops, multi sports, kids funfair, crafts, face painters, bubble artists, magicians and North Staff Stormtroopers.

Masterchef contestant and world record breaker Raheel Mirza will be delivering chef demos showcasing simple, vegetarian dishes to make at home. He will also have his Samosa Chaat pop-up stall offering South Asian street food and homestyle classics with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free classics.

Eat in the Park will feature a variety of food stalls catering for all tastes and appetites.

In addition, there will be bars selling everything from craft beers to fancy cocktails.

Weekend VIP adult tickets, giving access to a designated tent with bar and magician, alcoholic shot on arrival and luxury loos, cost £73.17 (including booking fee). Weekend standard adult tickets cost £49.41, weekend youth tickets (6-17 years) cost £20.75 and free for under 5s.Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets for Saturday or Sunday are: adult £26.73, youth (6-17 years), free for under 5s.

To book tickets, go to https://www.eatinthepark.uk/whats-on.

*The line-up for Eat in the Park festival at Buxzton on the weekend of August 18 and 19 has also been announced.

Bands playing on the main stage in Buxton Park, Burlington Road on the Saturday include Kings of Lyon, Hannah Spice Girls Show, House Jammerz, Sam Offender, Rose Amongst Thorns, The main stage acts on the Sunday include The Bootleg Beatles, The Fillers, Purple Cloud of Funk, Vicky Jackson (tribute to Pink).

The Buxton Brewery Trent will host performances by The Aups, Mae Rodgers, Jack Left, Isaac Neilson, Loxleigh, The Incredible Skank Brothers, Cheap Shapes, Idle Hours and Beatroute throughout the weekend.

Raheel Mirza will be in Buxton to demonstrate his simple vegetarian cookery and sell South Asian street food.