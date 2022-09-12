Top tribute act Creedence Clearwater Review promise hits galore at Derbyshire gig

Creedence Clearwater Review pride themselves on re-interpreting the band’s massive back catalogue, playing album tracks and obscurities as well as the familiar hits.

Bad Moon Rising, Proud Mary, Susie Q, Green River, Up Around The Bend and many more classics will be aired at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Saturday, September 17.

Dale Taylor takes up the role of John Fogerty on guitar and vocals with the boundless energy of his generation and with the solid experience of the band, providing a quality and power packed delivery of the original band’s classic songs.

All the hits and more are packed into a two-hour rootsy, swampy, bluesy show featuring singalongs and plenty of choruses to join in.

The band, regarded as Europe’s premier Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute group, also pay tribute to John Fogerty’s solo career with songs like Almost Saturday Night, Hot Rod Heart and Rockin’ All Over The World.