Tony Blackburn will tour to Sheffield City Hall on April 16 and to Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall on September 30, 2024.

Tony will celebrate music and stories from the most iconic decade in fashion, music and pop culture when he visits the City Hall on April 16.

The Sounds of the 60s tour – which includes a date at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on September 30 – will see classic hits performed live by an All-Star Band and Singers. The show will include songs made famous by Diana Ross & The Supremes, The Everly Brothers, Elvis, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys, The Drifters, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and many more.

Posting on the social media platform X, Tony wrote: “I’m so looking forward to getting our ⁦@BBCRadio2 Sounds of the Sixties Theatre show back on the road again, the band, singers and I can’t wait to see you all for the best decade ever.”

The tour of venues throughout the country coincides with Tony’s broadcasting debut almost 60 years ago, which took place off the coast of Essex on the airwaves of pirate station Radio Caroline in 1964. Tony then went on to launch and be the first voice ever heard on BBC’s Radio 1 in 1967, opening with Flowers in the Rain by The Move.

Tony’s illustrious career has seen him present on Top of the Pops, Capital Gold, BBC Radio London and much more, as well as holding multiple awards to his name including two Gold Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Radio, becoming the first person in history to receive two of these lifetime achievement awards.

Tony is also recognised for becoming the first King of the Jungle in the original series of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity – Get Me Out of Here and since 2017 he has presented Sounds of the 60s on Radio 2.

Tickets forTony Blackburn – Sounds of the 60s Live in Sheffield cost £35.95, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk. This show has been rescheduled from September 25, 2023.