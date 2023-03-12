Tony Blackburn brings Sounds of the 60s Live to Buxton Opera House on March 21, 2023.

Tony will tour his Sounds of the 60s Live show to Buxton Opera House on March 23, 2023, where singers and a band will perform classic hits from the likes of Diana Ross & The Supremes, The Everly Brothers, Elvis, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Beach Boys, The Drifters, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and many more.

There will also be stories from perhaps the most iconic era in music, fashion and popular culture.

Next year will mark the 60th anniversary of Tony’s first broadcast on pirate radio station Radio Caroline South in 1964. He is remembered as a defining voice of the 1960s, a decade in which he particularly championed soul music. Tony’s incredible career has seen him present on BBC Radio 1, Top of the Pops, and since 2017 he has presented Sounds of the 60s on Radio 2, a hugely popular show on BBC Radio which attracts more than a million listeners every week.

Tony has been honoured with 37 awards including two Gold Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Radio, becoming the first person in history to receive two of these lifetime achievement awards. Tony has also been recognised as the first King of the Jungle in the original series of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity – Get Me Out Of Here….

